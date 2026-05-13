Taking advantage again of our glorious scenery is in the title of the next event on Wednesday, June 10, “Rivers for People and Wildlife”, giving members an ideal opportunity to not only learn about this part of the River Fal but appreciate its outlook. Then on July 2 we are off again in the glorious sunshine to explore and appreciate the historical Penhale Downs. If you haven’t visited this area before, now is the golden opportunity to catch up on our Cornish history where this is believed to be the landing site of St Piran.