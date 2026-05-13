WE have much to be grateful for in the Women’s Institute.
The recent flurry of newspaper headlines reporting the American astronauts having a little trip around the moon with Goonhilly, our local satellite station, playing an important function, brought back exciting memories of when the Cornwall WI played a major role in 1990 celebrating our 75th anniversary and our “Communications Year” at Goonhilly, the venue for our historic link-up with the national chairman.
Jean Varnum, on site, sending “greetings” to Stoney Creek, Canada, the birthplace of the WI movement, at the Erland Lee Home, now a WI Museum. Their national chairman and other Canadian members were able to talk to our WI members including our county chairman, Rosemary Slee. Only two members from each group, plus the group convenor could be invited to this event because the space was so limited in this small area, concluding of course with a buffet meal!
We remember the celebration as being one of the highlights of our anniversary year which also included other “communication” visits to the Mail Sorting Office at Plymouth, the offices of the West Briton and the Falmouth Packet, the Falmouth Coastguard Station and at RAF St Mawgan.
We are indebted to the CFWI who has kept pace with modern communication since then, because we are renowned as an innovative and futuristic organisation, in conjunction with all the values we have always promoted — just read the current County Newsletter, bringing us up to date on green issues, offers of help from every angle and the issues of the modern world are part of the topics under discussion for the NFWI conference.
With sunnier days ahead we have several outdoor events to benefit from, starting off of course with the Royal Cornwall Show on June 4, 5 and 6, and our marquee has always provided spectators with a wealth of information and enjoyment, and of course a chance to rest weary legs, and sit down with a reviving cup of tea.
Taking advantage again of our glorious scenery is in the title of the next event on Wednesday, June 10, “Rivers for People and Wildlife”, giving members an ideal opportunity to not only learn about this part of the River Fal but appreciate its outlook. Then on July 2 we are off again in the glorious sunshine to explore and appreciate the historical Penhale Downs. If you haven’t visited this area before, now is the golden opportunity to catch up on our Cornish history where this is believed to be the landing site of St Piran.
If however Cornwall has decided that it’s going to rain continually then it’s perfect to work on your entry for the Blaikley Poetry Competition, one of our most prized competitions. This year’s title is “Teething Problems” inspired by Pam Ayres who gave us such an inspirational address on this subject at our council meeting. Closing date July 31.
For further details of these events contact 01872 72843.
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