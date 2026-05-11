There was also very positive economic news for Cornwall this week, with the official launch of the new £30-million ‘Kernow Industrial Growth Fund’. Following months of cross-party work and meetings I had with Treasury Ministers, it is fantastic to see this funding now being made available to support ‘investment-ready’ projects in Cornwall’s industries like renewable energy, marine innovation, critical minerals and space. We’ve unfortunately a long history of completely missing out on investment like this compared to many other regions, so I am determined that North Cornwall benefits fully from this opportunity. I absolutely encourage any local businesses to fill out an expression of interest with Cornwall Council, so that any ambitious projects can explore the scheme further and bring growth to our constituency.