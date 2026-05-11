THIS week I continued working on a number of our important local issues, including ongoing concerns raised with me by parents and pupils alike at Launceston College.
Following the announcement that the CEO of the school’s trust (Athena Learning Trust) will be stepping down, I wanted to reassure constituents that I have been actively engaging with the Trust over several concerns around SEND provision, the school’s culture, suspensions, and other issues. I have already met directly with the Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, about these matters, and another meeting is scheduled next week with senior Athena representatives and also Department for Education officials. While I welcome the news that the Trust is now seeking new leadership, it is vital that the concerns raised by families are not just tossed aside, but properly addressed — and that actual change is brought about.
There was also very positive economic news for Cornwall this week, with the official launch of the new £30-million ‘Kernow Industrial Growth Fund’. Following months of cross-party work and meetings I had with Treasury Ministers, it is fantastic to see this funding now being made available to support ‘investment-ready’ projects in Cornwall’s industries like renewable energy, marine innovation, critical minerals and space. We’ve unfortunately a long history of completely missing out on investment like this compared to many other regions, so I am determined that North Cornwall benefits fully from this opportunity. I absolutely encourage any local businesses to fill out an expression of interest with Cornwall Council, so that any ambitious projects can explore the scheme further and bring growth to our constituency.
I also had the opportunity recently to visit Fitness 4 U Cornwall in St Columb Major, joined by Leigh Frost (leader of Cornwall Council) which is doing brilliant work teaching children and adults to swim, alongside providing aquatic therapy and rehabilitation services. Local facilities like this are incredibly important for our communities, particularly in rural areas like ours where access to specialist support can really be limited. However, like many organisations at the moment, they are under pressure from rising energy costs and increased National Insurance bills, meaning that I will now be pushing for possible funding options from Cornwall Council (and others) to help support their future.
In Parliament recently, I had the opportunity to raise the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan directly with the Foreign Secretary. Millions of people have now been displaced by the ongoing civil war, with famine and humanitarian need continuing to escalate. So many North Cornwall constituents have written to me about this catastrophe and urged me to speak up on their behalf. I also challenged the government on reports that aid deliveries are being obstructed by armed groups, worsening an already terrible situation. My constituents asked me to ensure that Sudan is not forgotten, so I’ll continue to press the Government to work urgently with international allies to address the crisis on their behalf.
Finally, it was great to attend the first Bodmin Feast of the summer last weekend.
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