THE unspoilt Helford River is the next stop on our journey of exploration around Cornwall as we continue our serialisation of the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “We’ve been following the south coast of the county, last time exploring the bustling town of Falmouth with its shops, attractions, docks and beaches.
“Previously we had crossed the River Fal on the King Harry Ferry and visited the beautiful Trelissick Gardens. Before this we had been in the lovely small town of St Mawes, after enjoying locations on the shores of South East Cornwall and St Austell Bay, and west of Dodman Point.”
The Helford River flows west to east across the Lizard Peninsula, south west of Falmouth. Its quiet estuary, with many secluded creeks and inlets, is a haven for wildlife and also a special place for people to visit.
The Cornish Seal Sanctuary, which rescues and rehabilitates grey seals from around the Cornish coastline, is located at Gweek at the head of the estuary.
Further down the estuary, at Helford Passage, a passenger ferry takes walkers on the coast path (and others, of course) across the river to the lovely village of Helford.
To the east, on the north shore of the river, are two fine gardens, Trebah and Glendurgan. Both descend to beaches on the river. The characterful village of Durgan nestles between Glendurgan Gardens and the water.
Next time we will be exploring the dramatic coast near the villages of Coverack and Cadgwith on the Lizard Peninsula.
Our tour around Cornwall, taking in well-known spots but also lesser-known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and visitor attractions.
*Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew's author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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