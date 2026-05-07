THERE is a steep climb on the South West Coast Path beside the cliff at Pentargon in North Cornwall, the path then following a route westwards to Penally Point which forms part of the spectacular entrance to the harbour at Boscastle and where there is a blowhole, referred to as the Devil’s Bellows, that sounds and spouts water when the tide is at lower levels. The cliffs here are inhabited by kestrels and peregines among other birds, and offshore is the Meachard, a rocky island that is home to seabirds.