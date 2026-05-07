Eglosros: Eglos – church, ros – hill-spur
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Gwig gosel war an Ros yw homma, ha brassa rann a’n dus neb a wra hy vysytya a vynn eva ha dybri y’n Tavern Ros, drehevys y’n hwetegves kansbledhen.
Y tal y wul, heb mar, mes mar mirrons orth mappa an ranndir, i a welsa bos an wig pur ogas dhe rann gevrinek Dowr Fala ynter Trerigoni ha Kowbal Harri Ruw.
Lemmyn y hyllir kerdhes a’n tavern bys dhe’n dowr, le may ma gwelyow marthys, henwedhek deg ha godhvewnans antroblys.
Res yw gwitha termyn lowr rag vysytya an eglos ynwedh, hag a veu omres dhe Sen Fili y’n tredhegves kansbledhen. Fili o koweth Sen Ke, herwydh P.B. Ellis. Kyns henna yth o an wig henwys Eglosros, ytho yth esa eglos ena termyn hir seulabrys.
Y’n eglos y hyllir gweles war vord a brenn an lyther a veu skrifys dhe’n bobel a Gernow gans Myghtern Charlys I rag godhvos gras dhedha a’ga lelder y’n Bresel an Pymp Gwlas.
This is a quiet village on the Roseland, and most people who visit want to eat and drink in the Roseland Inn, built in the 16th century.
It must be done, of course, but if they were to look at a map of the area, they would see that the village is very close to a secret part of the River Fal between Tregony and the King Harry Ferry.
Now you can walk from the pub to the river, where there are wonderful views, beautiful ancient woodland and undisturbed wildlife.
You must save enough time to visit the church too, which was dedicated to St Fili in the 13th century. Fili was a companion of St Kea, according to PB Ellis. Before that the village was called ‘Church on the Hill-Spur’, so there had already been a church there for a long time.
In the church, you can see on a wooden board the letter that was written to the people of Cornwall by King Charles I to thank them for their loyalty in the Civil War.
Courtesy of An Rosweyth. www.speakcornish.com
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