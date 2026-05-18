I should also be explicit here: I have absolutely nothing against those that consider themselves both Cornish and English. I just don’t. And when it comes to devolution, I have and would again campaign to oppose the imposition of a mayor for Cornwall or an MCA area. And I’m not alone. I speak regularly to political leaders across Cornwall and I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that there is a very strong consensus that Cornwall should not be consumed into an MCA.