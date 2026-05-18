Much of the ceremony is steeped in centuries of tradition. Long processions led by people with titles like ‘Norfolk Herald Extraordinary’ and ‘Rouge Dragon Pursuivant’. We tend not to change much in this place and sometimes it feels miles from relevance, but the King’s Speech is the first time we all hear what the Government is planning to do in the next Parliamentary session. It brings together the Commons, the Lords and the Crown so the Government can outline the legislation it plans to introduce.