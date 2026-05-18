THE King’s Speech happens at the beginning of each Parliamentary session. He comes into the House of Lords (he’s not allowed into the Commons) and Black Rod summons the MPs to the Lords to listen to his Majesty read out the government’s agenda.
Last time, I was stuck at the back of the doorway unable to see. This time I got a ticket in the ballot to sit in the balcony at the back of the Lords’ chamber. In front of Nigel Farage’s partner and next to the box reserved for the journalists.
Much of the ceremony is steeped in centuries of tradition. Long processions led by people with titles like ‘Norfolk Herald Extraordinary’ and ‘Rouge Dragon Pursuivant’. We tend not to change much in this place and sometimes it feels miles from relevance, but the King’s Speech is the first time we all hear what the Government is planning to do in the next Parliamentary session. It brings together the Commons, the Lords and the Crown so the Government can outline the legislation it plans to introduce.
Over the past session, this government has delivered 50 Acts of Parliament, including new employment rights, stronger protections for renters and the first steps towards renationalising our railways. We are bringing down NHS waiting lists, meaning people can access treatment more quickly. And at the same time, children are being lifted out of poverty, and childcare and early years provision are improving.
There was a lot more in the speech again this time. We will be putting laws in place to fix our broken water and sewage system, as well as raising school standards and rebuilding SEND. Economic growth is still central after having the highest growth in the G7 for the first half of this year, including attracting investment, buying British, and protecting key industries like steel, which is being brought back into public ownership.
The Speech confirmed the government’s commitment to public services, with reforms to policing and the criminal justice system, continued improvements in the NHS, and steps to modernise the asylum system. There is also a clear focus on long-term resilience, including energy independence from fossil fuels controlled by dictators, expanding clean power, and improving housing security through getting rid of leasehold and building more social homes.
Progress may feel slow, but there’s a huge amount happening. After 14 years of austerity and a poor Brexit deal, the damage to our economy and public services runs deep and the world is more volatile. That global uncertainty was reflected in the King’s Speech, with plans to strengthen defence and national security, improve energy security, and rebuild a closer relationship with European partners.
Labour governments are relatively rare but they can make such a difference to people’s lives. Progress is happening, but there is much more to do in this Parliament. We will keep fixing what is broken, rebuilding what has been neglected, and delivering the change people need until they feel it in their everyday lives.
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