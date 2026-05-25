When the inevitable leadership contest comes, it will provide Labour the opportunity to have short, sharp “battle of ideas” - as the former Health Secretary Wes Streeting described it. This battle will be much less about whether we deliver on our manifesto, and much more about how. And, in this “battle”, I will be firmly advocating for a country-wide version of “Manchesterism” — where a powerful, compassionate and commercially-minded state serves our communities as an investor and coordinator of key projects requiring master planning, rather than hoping that disjointed private investors will solve all our problems.