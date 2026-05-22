In the same vein, I also challenged the government over concerning suggestions that sanctions on Russia could be eased due to the cost-of-living pressures caused by the conflict involving Iran. The answer should never be to weaken our support for Ukraine. Instead, we should support constituents in North Cornwall who rely heavily on oil to heat their homes through measures such as a temporary VAT cut on heating oil and a 10p reduction in fuel duty, funded through a levy on the excessive profits of major banks. We must remain loyal to our Ukrainian allies, both morally and for our own national security, while also supporting those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis here at home.