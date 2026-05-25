Pydar, in Truro, is an old council offices site that needs regeneration and new homes. However, high construction costs often make building social and affordable housing financially difficult if homes are to be offered at genuinely affordable prices. Homes England is a government organisation that holds and administers the £39 billion the Government has committed to help build truly affordable housing in the UK. This funding is split into different pots, part of which will help provide the infrastructure needed for housing, such as road connections and the burying of cables. And another part can help close that “viability gap” so we can afford to build the houses and still keep the rents at a level local people can afford. This kind of intervention is vital to build the right homes, in the right places, for local people.