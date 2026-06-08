Finally, casework is one of the most important parts of being your Member of Parliament. I’m often writing directly to government departments and raising issues around healthcare, housing, pensions, immigration, benefits, or local services, on behalf of my constituents to push for solutions to their problem. My team and I are always here to help wherever we can - please just reach out with any questions, queries, or casework via [email protected] and I’ll do my best to help with whatever it is.