However, there are challenges. In a meeting I chaired this week with museum representatives at Kresen Kernow, Cornwall’s national archives, a shared concern was clear. Recruiting and retaining volunteers is becoming more difficult. This is not just an issue for larger organisations; I see it first hand in our own local museum in Lostwithiel, where I am part of an ever smaller team of heritage tour guides. Quite simply, without new volunteers, opportunities to share our history and welcome visitors will be lost.