I AM writing this as Volunteers ’Week comes to an end, making it a timely opportunity to recognise the extraordinary contribution volunteers make across Cornwall.
From village halls to museums, sports clubs to community groups, volunteering is the thread that holds our communities together.
I recently attended the Cornwall Heritage Awards, where the impact of volunteers was clear to see. Many of our museums, libraries and local archives depend heavily on people giving their time. Behind every display, every preserved record and every warm welcome is a volunteer sharing their skills, knowledge and passion. As BBC Radio Cornwall presenter Daphne Skinnard, who hosted the awards, said, “The work that is done locally to keep heritage alive is incredible.”
Across Cornwall, this spirit of service is strong. Volunteer Cornwall alone works with around 3,600 volunteers, highlighting the scale of commitment within our communities.
I see this both in my role as cabinet member, which includes the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector, and through my own experiences. Whatever role I have held, I have always tried to make time to volunteer. I am proud to have been part of the Lostwithiel Town Team, who won two awards at the Heritage Awards for the Lostwithiel Town Trails project. It was a true community effort, shaped by people who care deeply about local history and the natural environment.
However, there are challenges. In a meeting I chaired this week with museum representatives at Kresen Kernow, Cornwall’s national archives, a shared concern was clear. Recruiting and retaining volunteers is becoming more difficult. This is not just an issue for larger organisations; I see it first hand in our own local museum in Lostwithiel, where I am part of an ever smaller team of heritage tour guides. Quite simply, without new volunteers, opportunities to share our history and welcome visitors will be lost.
Across my division, I see residents supporting events, running local groups, helping neighbours and improving their communities in countless ways. Town and parish councillors also give their time freely, playing a vital role in local life.
Every hour volunteered makes a real difference. Volunteering is not just about giving time, it brings people together, locals and visitors alike, builds confidence and creates a real sense of shared purpose. If you have ever thought about getting involved, now is the moment. Whether you can give a little time or a lot, there is an opportunity for you. To find out more, visit www.volunteercornwall.org.uk.
If you are already running a volunteer group, support is available. The Cornwall Voluntary Sector Forum connects and promotes the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, helping organisations build a stronger and more sustainable future. You can find out more at www.cornwallvsf.org.
Volunteering remains one of Cornwall’s greatest strengths, so in Volunteers’ Week, where we look to celebrate each and every one, I want to thank all who contribute their time and energy. Your work is valued and it matters.
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