TODAY we are heading north after leaving Lizard Point – as far south as you can get on the British mainland – as we continue our serialisation of the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of the book, says: “We’ve been following the south coast of the county, recently taking in the villages of Coverack and Cadgwith and the beach at Kennack Sands.
“Previously we had explored the beautiful Helford River and before that the bustling town of Falmouth with its shops, attractions, beaches and docks. Earlier, we had enjoyed locations on the shores of South East Cornwall and St Austell Bay, and west of Dodman Point.”
The coastline between Kynance Cove and Mullion Cove on the west side of the Lizard Peninsula is breathtaking. The tone is set at Kynance Cove where the towering rock stacks and the islands almost seem to have jostled for position on the beach.
To the north, the area around Ogo-dour Cove is much less busy, only being accessible on foot, but the surroundings are still truly dramatic. “Ogo” means “cave” in Cornish, with “dour” being “water”.
Further up the coast, the harbour at Mullion Cove is home to a small fishing fleet. When the tide goes out, there’s a beach to play on and a cave to explore.
Plus, you can also walk on the substantial seawalls and look out towards the uninhabited Mullion Island which is known for its birdlife. Choughs can be seen on this coastline.
Next time we will be crossing Loe Bar and arriving in the harbour town of Porthleven.
Our tour around Cornwall, visiting well-known spots but also lesser-known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and visitor attractions.
*Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew's author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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