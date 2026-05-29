NOT far from where I live in Cornwall is a small grassed area, and a local community association has placed two “buddy benches” at the location.
The benches are both designed in a wide V-shape, and the aim is to encourage people to sit on them and talk to each other.
Talking is so important to building relationships, increasing a sense of community among people and helping our own mental health.
My wife and I go out for a coffee from time to time and you can guarantee when we do that well over half of the people enjoying their coffees are not talking to each other. Instead, they are using their mobile phones or their tablets.
We have a rule of no mobile phones when we are having a coffee or at meal times, so that we can spend the time talking to each other.
Talking to each other is so very important. Talking to each other is becoming a lost skill and yet it is vital for so many things, including our good mental health.
Mobile phones are a relatively new concept but the idea of sharing with each other is as old as the hills. Almost 2,000 years ago, the apostle Paul wrote a letter to the Christian church in Rome. In that letter he said: “Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn”.
He was encouraging the church in Rome to share things with each other. We so need to share things with each other today in 2026.
The community association has got it exactly right by placing those “buddy benches” where they are in that small grassed area. It is so good for us to spend time sitting and sharing with each other. It’s good to talk.
John Diaper
Chair, Par Churches Together
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