IT’S been a bit warm, you may have noticed. Personally, it’s been too hot for me and even Geraldine, her of the southern African origin, has admitted she’s felt the warm weather more than usual.
However, it was a good excuse to pop up to the New Inn and have a beverage outside. As it was a Friday, it wasn’t long before Rog, in his best black vest, and Dave the Sand pitched up, delivered by Micky who declined to come in. He probably had some sort of appointment the next day at 11am so needed an early night.
As it became quite cool later, this was before the recent hot nights, we decamped into the bar where Rog was in his usual spot, annoying Julie behind the bar. She handled it with her customary skill, she’s been doing this a long time, whilst pouring an excellent pint of John Smith’s that didn’t need a flaky.
Discussing the weather, we found out the hottest ever days in Cornwall were two days in July 2022 when Bude hit 36 degrees. During the latest heatwave, temperatures peaked at around 34 degrees. None of which is my cup of tea.
By way of contrast, and for completeness, the lowest temperature recorded in Cornwall was around minus 15 to minus 16 degrees at Ladock in January 1979. I’d rather face that than the extreme heat.
The good news is that our home county is the least snowiest in Britain, averaging less than seven days a year.
Whilst the Beast from the East was very bad in 2018 (eh? 2018?), our worst snow was in 1891, during the Great Blizzard, when Cornwall was cut off and drifts of up the 20 feet were recorded. Even Rog would have abandoned his vest then.
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