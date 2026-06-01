THANK you to everyone who attended my Public Meeting in Penzance this weekend. About a hundred attended. Excellent contributions, questions and suggestions during a good session.
My normally red-hot inbox has become an inferno since my name came out in the Private Members' Bill ballot.
Though I've narrowed down the range of topics, it's difficult to turn down others to choose just one. There are so many good causes to fight for. So, thank you again to all who have responded with helpful advice and comments.
I've the rest of this week before I need to start drawing up the details of the final choice and working with parliamentary draftswomen and men to prepare legislation which will withstand the scrutiny of government departments, government whips, and then win support across the House of Commons this autumn.
The result of the ballot on this occasion was (weighted vote):
1st - Affordable Housing Bill (874);
2nd - Nature & National Security Bill (580);
3rd - First Homes before Second Homes Bill (443);
4th - Palliative Care Standards Bill (287);
5th - Ancient Woodland Protection Bill (137);
6th - End Violence (Women & Children) Bill (118);
7th - Terminally Ill (Adults) Dying Bill (111);
8th - Marine Mammals Protection Bill (67);
9th - End Trade with Illegal Settlements Bill (41);
10th - Enhanced Devolution Bill (40).
However, this event was just one snapshot. There's still time to offer comments and advice. I'm seeking advice from Ministers and Government Whips this week. If you want to let me know what you think please get in contact. Email [email protected] or call 01736 339526.
It’s shocking that South West Water refused to supply bottled water or bowsers to villages with water cut-off during a heat wave. In recent months, residents and businesses in Nancledra, Carbis Bay, Halsetown, Cripplesease, Towednack and surrounding areas have been repeatedly left without water supply. More than 30 reported outages so far this year. Some homes have been effectively left without water (or with low pressure, meaning a bare trickle) for five days. Some businesses have had to hire portaloos at their own expense, just to keep businesses going.
South West Water has been slow to react, though torrents of excuses have been on tap. They say the problem is due to a fault at a local pumping station, combined with strain on their network. But the truth is, they’ve known for some time that this part of the system was vulnerable — and they failed to act before things reached this point. South West Water seems unconcerned about the further reputational damage. Now, they’re promising to correct the problem, but why has it taken so long?
This problem must be properly fixed. Our communities deserve a reliable water supply, clear communication, and a company that takes responsibility when things go wrong.
They’ve agreed to attend a public meeting I’ve called, but haven’t yet agreed on a date. If you’ve been affected, please contact me — your experiences help strengthen the case for action.
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