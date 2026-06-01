South West Water has been slow to react, though torrents of excuses have been on tap. They say the problem is due to a fault at a local pumping station, combined with strain on their network. But the truth is, they’ve known for some time that this part of the system was vulnerable — and they failed to act before things reached this point. South West Water seems unconcerned about the further reputational damage. Now, they’re promising to correct the problem, but why has it taken so long?