I also went to visit Trethorne Leisure Farm this week to hear from the owner, Mike, about some of the struggles he’s facing as a business owner, and he provided some excellent suggestions on getting young people into work (which I’ll now be taking up to Parliament to relay to Ministers). He pointed out that rising NICs costs, business rates, and wages mean it’s hard to employ more staff and turn a profit. This, sadly, is the case for far too many businesses here in North Cornwall, and I’ll be urging the Government to act NOW before more locals go out of business for good.