SINCE my last report, I have continued to hold regular surgeries across the division, meeting residents and addressing a wide range of local issues.
In Trewoon, I have been tackling ongoing concerns including potholes, overgrown verges, and highway safety. I have formally requested the installation of double yellow lines on a dangerous blind bend on the A3058 following a recent accident caused by delivery vehicles stopping in the carriageway.
I was delighted to spend an afternoon with the wonderful Trewoon Bombers, a dedicated group of local ladies who generously knit clothing, toys and other items for children, babies and numerous charities. Their commitment and community spirit are truly impressive.
Other matters I have progressed with include a site visit regarding trees encroaching on neighbouring properties in Trelowth, and supporting a family in Grampound whose long-standing issue with a defective drain cover, reported for over eight months, has now been resolved.
I have also assisted a local farm with an ongoing dispute over removed gates and helped address the relocation of a banner on the Grampound roundabout, which now requires formal council approval.
On a more forward-looking note, I recently visited the United Downs Geothermal project, the first geothermal power plant in the UK. The presentation was excellent and the potential for further geothermal plants across the county is genuinely exciting.
I continue to sit on both the Licensing Sub-Committee and the Together for Families Committee. I am thoroughly enjoying this work and am proud to be making a positive contribution to both important areas on behalf of local residents.
Julie Cunningham is a Reform UK councillor for St Mewan & Grampound ward in Cornwall.
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