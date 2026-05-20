I was recently down the tin mine currently being restarted in Cornwall. It’s pleasant enough - you can drive in or take a cage down, there’s electric light, ventilation and so on. But, going back to the earlier days, I can’t imagine anything tougher. There was no cage, you had to climb down hundreds of feet of wooden ladders - and up again at the end of an exhausting day. Light was a candle stuck on your hat, a cloth one hardened with resin. Gunpowder was used to blast out the ore, creating all sorts of noxious fumes. Boys started work down there from eight years old and it must have been a terrifying ordeal. It wasn’t much better on surface, where women were employed to break the ore up to allow it to be processed.