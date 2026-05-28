TODAY we are at the tip of the Lizard Peninsula – as far south as you can get on the British mainland – as we continue our serialisation of the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of the book, says: “We’ve been following the south coast of the county, last time taking in the villages of Coverack and Cadgwith and the beach at Kennack Sands.
“Previously we had explored the beautiful Helford River and before that the bustling town of Falmouth with its shops, attractions, beaches and docks. Earlier, we had enjoyed locations on the shores of South East Cornwall and St Austell Bay, and west of Dodman Point.”
Lizard village has the feeling of a place apart. The remoteness of the village is accentuated by the straight road that just keeps on heading south across the rural landscape of the Lizard Peninsula.
When in the village, look out for the shops that sell items made with the serpentine rock which is found locally.
Just to the south of the village is Lizard Point, as already mentioned, the most southerly point in mainland Britain. This can be reached by road from the village but you can also walk via a path.
The point offers views of a treacherous section of coast that has seen many shipwrecks in the past.
Around a mile to the east, along the coast path, at Bass Point is the Lizard Wireless Station, a small hut where Marconi conducted some of his experiments.
Next time we will be exploring the dramatic coastline taking in Kynance Cove and Mullion Cove.
Our tour around Cornwall, visiting well-known spots but also lesser-known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and visitor attractions.
• Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew’s author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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