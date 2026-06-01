IN a challenging world, South East Cornwall needs to look at the opportunities available to us and harness them.
There are so many prospects in defence, critical minerals and more, but AI also presents new areas for us to work on. Alongside this, we must protect our kids and ourselves when participating in the online world. It's also crucial that we continue to value human creativity and ensure that human‑made work continues to shape and enrich our world.
We already have strong skills in our area, and we have a younger generation who want to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies in their futures. This week is AI Awareness Day on 4th June, which is a day dedicated to the opportunities I’m talking about. It provides a structured way for young people to learn the best ways to use AI and how to do so safely. I’ve been encouraging local schools to engage with the materials. With over 500,000 children across the country taking part, it’s important that South East Cornwall isn't left behind.
The Labour government is also upskilling 10-million workers to increase productivity through the AI Skills Boost. Courses range from 20 minutes to a full day, and there are also AI apprenticeship programmes, offering multiple routes into the industry. These are open to all employers, so I encourage people and businesses across South East Cornwall to get involved.
In Parliament, I’ve been working to ensure that we are ready for the future. Here in South East Cornwall, we need the right infrastructure in place to make the most of the opportunities coming our way. Without it, we risk missing out – and our economy will not be as competitive as it could be. So, I asked the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology what the department is doing to prepare rural areas for the AI age, and I look forward to her response. Businesses in South East Cornwall need the right tools to thrive, and so do the many people in our area who work remotely.
I also understand that many people have concerns about the increasing use of AI. It’s new, and we are still learning how it will affect society, especially young people online. That’s why I’ve met with the Center for Countering Digital Hate to ensure that the right protections are in place. Education is also vital, which is why the government has launched courses to help young people understand potential harms.
To succeed alongside AI, we need the right support, infrastructure, and skills in place so that we can jump on the opportunities coming our way. I will continue to look at how AI can benefit our area, and work to ensure that new developments are properly considered for South East Cornwall. But for me the safety, security and happiness of our children will always come first. We have to get the right guardrails in place to ensure that.
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