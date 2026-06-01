In Parliament, I’ve been working to ensure that we are ready for the future. Here in South East Cornwall, we need the right infrastructure in place to make the most of the opportunities coming our way. Without it, we risk missing out – and our economy will not be as competitive as it could be. So, I asked the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology what the department is doing to prepare rural areas for the AI age, and I look forward to her response. Businesses in South East Cornwall need the right tools to thrive, and so do the many people in our area who work remotely.