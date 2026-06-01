My Politics Summer School is open to pupils from Year 10 up to age 18, who are living or studying in the Truro & Falmouth constituency. On the day, we’ll explore the role of an MP, how our political system works, and ways to get involved and make a difference. I want to build their confidence and I’m especially keen to encourage those who have never tried debating to give it a go. So, whether you’re already plugged into politics or feel unsure about how the system works, I encourage you to apply. I’d also love parents, teachers and youth workers to support those who might feel this is outside their comfort zone to reach out.