YEAR 1 pupils at Archbishop Benson Primary School recently sent me some amazing drawings as part of their exploration of the question: “Can I make a difference in the world?” And the answer I gave them was yes; we all can.
Not long ago, I also wrote back to over 300 Key Stage 3 students at Falmouth School following a ‘write to your MP’ workshop, and have responded to many other pupils raising issues they care about, from plastic waste to sewage in our seas. Since being elected, I’ve engaged with 42 schools across the constituency, visiting breakfast clubs, speaking in assemblies, meeting headteachers and welcoming pupils to Westminster. I’m determined to visit every school in the constituency.
Youth representation is a big part of why I became an MP. Before Parliament, I worked for seven years as a secondary school teaching assistant, and I’m a parent to a 20 year old. I see both the opportunities and challenges young people face. I want them to have the choice to stay in Cornwall and not be forced out for work and not come back. That means making sure that young people are on the political agenda. I’m proud to represent a party that wants to support young people, through more apprenticeships and work opportunities, vocational pathways and pushing for votes for 16 and 17 year olds.
At the end of August, I’ll host my second Politics Summer School, this time at Truro College. It will be great to use their facilities, and I’m looking forward to working with the politics department. There was also good news for Truro and Penwith College recently, with over £2-million in government funding to support improvements to its buildings.
My Politics Summer School is open to pupils from Year 10 up to age 18, who are living or studying in the Truro & Falmouth constituency. On the day, we’ll explore the role of an MP, how our political system works, and ways to get involved and make a difference. I want to build their confidence and I’m especially keen to encourage those who have never tried debating to give it a go. So, whether you’re already plugged into politics or feel unsure about how the system works, I encourage you to apply. I’d also love parents, teachers and youth workers to support those who might feel this is outside their comfort zone to reach out.
As we look ahead to the Representation of the People Bill announced in the King’s Speech, this kind of engagement matters even. The Bill proposals, which include votes for 16-plus, automatic voter registration and broader voter ID, will expand our democracy.
At my last Summer School, students debated votes at 16 with real passion and insight. I see that same enthusiasm in schools across the constituency, and so many young people care deeply about our country’s future. The decisions we make today will shape their adult lives, so it’s only right that they have a greater political voice and involvement.
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