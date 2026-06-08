AS our area gets busier, with more tourists and people out and about enjoying the (hopefully) good weather, it’s an important time to reflect on what our tourism economy means for us in South East Cornwall.
Tourism is certainly a huge part of our local income, but for our communities to thrive, we need an economy that’s just as strong in January as it is in July. That means supporting hospitality businesses, ensuring year‑round employment, and making sure our local authorities have the resources they need to manage the pressures of the summer season.
Last week’s Royal Cornwall Show was a great reminder of what makes Cornwall so special. It was also another opportunity to speak with farmers, local organisations and residents about the challenges and opportunities ahead.
With the Liskeard Show, as well as the Saltash Regatta and Waterside Festival, all on the horizon, it’s clear that our community spirit is as strong as ever. The volunteers and organisers deserve not only our thanks, but the right structures and support to make their work easier. So, I have been raising these issues in Parliament.
Recently, the actions of a small minority of people engaging in antisocial behaviour in Looe affected the local community. I want to thank the RNLI, the local security officers and police who worked incredibly hard to keep the whole community safe. These types of situations highlight the extra pressures services face during peak visitor seasons. That’s why I emphasised how important fair funding is for communities like ours during the busier months in a parliamentary debate.
Another debate focused on the crucial support needed for seasonal hospitality businesses in coastal areas. In our area, 16.7 per cent of us are employed in accommodation and food services, which is more than double the UK average. I raised workforce retention and recruitment issues and I emphasised how essential it is that we have year-round employment.
Liskeard’s new youth hub, which opened earlier this year, is showing encouraging improvements, including within the hospitality sector. But concerns remain about employment, and I spoke about how national policies on business support must reflect the realities of coastal communities like ours.
I understand the importance of our tourism economy. I welcome the reduction of VAT from 20 per cent to five per cent on children's meals and family activities over the summer, free bus travel for young people throughout August, the extension of the 5p fuel duty cut, reductions in red diesel duty, and increases to tax-free mileage allowances.
This is a good step in the right direction that will help families travel, enjoy the summer together, and support our local businesses. I also continue to raise the concerns of local residents about VAT and their calls for reform so that our pubs remain viable.
There are positive steps forward for our businesses, supporting families with their finances, and supporting young people to access employment. I’ll continue to engage with residents and businesses over the coming months to discuss how these changes are impacting us.
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