Whilst we are working at pace to bring this important piece of draft legislation forward, earlier this year I was part of the team at the Council of Europe that won a vote on a report calling for the ban of conversion practices across Europe. Whilst the far right and religious extremists argued against the ban, I was delighted that in the end it passed comfortably, with like-minded politicians from both the left and centre right uniting to pass the report. This is the kind of progressive cross-party alliance that can bring profound social change.