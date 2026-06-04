The borough of Bossiney, which included the modern-day village of Tintagel – then called Trevena, was one of numerous small locations in Cornwall that were given the right to return MPs to Parliament in bygone times in a move designed to consolidate support for the monarch. In the early part of the 19th century, the county, where the Duchy of Cornwall under the control of the heir to the throne held much influence, had 44 MPs, one more than Scotland.