The one in Boscastle has a white watchtower building and there is another Willapark on the coast above Bossiney Haven. The name in Cornish means enclosure with a view. The Willapark near Tintagel, like the one at Boscastle, was the site of an Iron Age cliff fort. The Lye Rock on the coast here at one point had a significant puffin population but numbers had dropped away substantially before the end of the 20th century.