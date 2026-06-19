I AM often asked what the best thing is about being a Cornwall councillor, followed quickly by what is the worst!
There are many rewarding aspects to the role of being a councillor. The most satisfying is representing local residents on the issues that matter to them; whether that is helping someone navigate council services, acting as a signpost to the right support or simply being there to listen to their concerns.
Over recent months, I have been able to assist residents in the St Austell Poltair and Mount Charles division with a wide range of issues, from tackling overgrown vegetation to submitting plans for improved short-term parking for local businesses. These small but practical wins make the role of being a councillor worthwhile.
However, the most difficult part is when you meet families who desperately need help but where, as a councillor, there is very little that can be done. This is incredibly frustrating.
For example, I recently met a young couple who were fighting hard to get the right support for their child with additional needs at school. Like thousands of other families across the country, they face long waiting times for formal assessments and vital resources.
In these situations, councillors often feel powerless in the short term. Nevertheless, we continue to work behind the scenes, representing residents’ views, telling their stories and applying pressure through political channels to bring about change.
One recent success for me as a Cornwall councillor has been securing the repainting of white lines on some of our roads, which will improve safety for everyone. These small victories show that persistence does pay off.
If I can help you as a councillor with any local issue, please do not hesitate to get in touch via [email protected]
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