In truth, it’s a bit more complicated than that as up to 80 per cent of market rate can be charged and increasingly Cornwall Council state that homes often come on to the market for much less than 80 per cent. Nor should it be simply down to our inland towns to pick up the burden of new housing stock. As I’ve said many times before, we need every community – including our smaller villages – to identify how they can help relieve the Cornish housing crisis.