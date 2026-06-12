I am pleased that the surgery is taking these issues seriously and that their response emphasised how they are listening to the concerns of their patients. They have already taken steps to move their CQC rating from ‘Requires Improvement’ to ‘Good’ and will carry on working hard so patients see improvements over the next few months. I will continue to engage with the surgery to ensure that the improvements take place and that residents can access the standard of care that they expect from their local GP practice.