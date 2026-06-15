In practice, this has materialised in instances such as the two child-benefit cap, or the reaction to the war in Iran. On the former, Labour was clear from the start that we would lift the cap when public finances allowed, and thanks to growth and stability created by our fiscal discipline, we were able to do so. Yet irresponsible actors, such as the Greens and Reform (before they U-turned and decided they’d be happy with half a million children more in poverty) wanted action taken right away, that could have undermined our efforts of economic stabilisation and recovery.