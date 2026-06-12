The protected landscape covers a surprisingly large area, spanning around 190 km² across the Cornwall and Devon border. On the Cornish side, it reaches from the slopes around Cotehele to the creeks of the Lynher and the tidal waters at Wacker Quay. Over 2,000 km of hedgerows stitch the landscape together, and nearly one fifth is covered by woodland. Together, they provide homes for wildlife, store carbon and help manage water.