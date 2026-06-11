A COASTLINE that can be tranquil on occasions but also dramatically stormy at other times is featured today as we continue our serialisation of the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of the book, says: “We’ve been following the south coast of the county, recently taking in the Lizard Peninsula with its beaches, fishing villages and, of course, Lizard Point, the most southerly spot in mainland Britain.
“Previously we had explored the beautiful Helford River and before that the town of Falmouth with its shops, attractions, beaches and docks. Earlier, we had enjoyed locations on the shores of South East Cornwall and St Austell Bay, and west of Dodman Point.”
The coastline between Mullion Cove and the town of Porthleven contains a number of good beaches. These include Poldhu Cove, near where the first trans-atlantic wireless signal was sent to Marconi in Newfoundland, Church Cove near Gunwalloe, which is looked after by the National Trust, and Porthleven Sands.
One of the most interesting features on this coastline is the Loe Bar. This large shingle bank separates the sea from the Loe, the largest natural freshwater lake in Cornwall.
Porthleven has a fine harbour and rows of quaint cottages. The town faces south west out across the wide expanses of Mount’s Bay and can be the site of some enormous crashing waves when winter storms strike. However, during the summer months, much calmer seas are generally the norm.
Next time we will be exploring the beautiful coastal area taking in Praa Sands, Prussia Cove and Perranuthnoe.
Our extensive tour around Cornwall, visiting well-known spots but also lesser-known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and visitor attractions.
• Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew’s author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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