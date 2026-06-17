THE month of June is always highlighted in the WI Calendar as Royal Cornwall month when our Cornish WI’s can show the community, in our marquee, the expertise our members have.
We have an array of superb trophies that are eagerly competed for, and a huge number of visitors that are always impressed with the high standard of entries on display which was exceptional and vibrant with Bodmin Gaolbirds winning the Royal Cornwall Show Cup with this year’s title “Afternoon Tea in a Cottage Garden.”
The Barbara Reed Trophy was won by Lorna Curtis of Lanivet. The competitions embraced the subjects of the “Flowers and Gardens” sub-committee which created an area full of colour. We also had a golden opportunity to peruse and purchase inimitable items from the stalls, and most importantly, the welcome chance to sit and relish the sustaining tea or coffee, such a WI asset.
There is always such a friendly and happy atmosphere in our marquee, but as you know the weather defeated us on the Saturday when the show was cancelled. However, WI members are always resilient and optimistic and will bounce back with renewed vigour and a smile, just as we did in 1994, when the show was cancelled.
During the day on the Saturday we were washed away, with water gushing through our marquee, with wind, rain, mud and more mud. Everyone who could handle a broom or shovel was galvanised into action. All of the cars had to be pulled out of the showground with tractors. We could only be grateful that we were able to celebrate our 75th Anniversary with Princess Anne two days previously in happier weather conditions.
The June County News is full of new and also traditional events which makes the WI such a spirited organisation. For instance, there is notice of the Programme Competition, which has always been a huge established asset for the members to have that piece of essential information in their handbag.
Phones are now often the preferred mode of news or information, but some of us still do not enjoy the luxury of a mobile phone signal so our WI programme is essential and very informative.
Artistically, there is a new competition for the June Eddy Cup for photography with six classes to compete for, with the winning photographs displayed at the Annual Council Meeting. We all love taking photographs and one of the classes is entitled “red”, so that should be very popular with some people.
There is a Creative Arts Day at County House on Friday, July 17, following on from the popular event last year. This has become a favoured hobby so again the WI is keeping up with modern trends, cost includes all equipment and a lunch of soup and roll plus cake.
There is a very significant paragraph in the present CN which all members should read. It does us good to consider alternatives.
For further information, contact 01872 272843.
By Sheila Goldsworthy
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.