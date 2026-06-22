Alongside this, we need to train more dentists. During a recent visit to the Peninsula Dental School at Treliske, I heard how they want to expand their intake from 58 to 72 students per year to meet demand and bring the region in line with the national average. As part of the University of Plymouth, students provide free dental care in Truro while training, providing essential treatment and community outreach. Training more dentists locally gives us a better chance of keeping dentists in Cornwall. While national plans to increase dental school places are welcome, I want Peninsula to be included in the next wave.