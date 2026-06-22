I do genuinely respect those who disagree with the policy, believe there are better solutions out there, or those who are technology optimists and think the benefits outweighs the harm. However, I also find it quite astonishing to see the significant overlap of objectors with certain, usual suspects: far right activists and even perpetrators, who frequently engage in online abuse against others. The irony of the “protect our women and children” crowd fighting to keep kids on sites where harmful and inappropriate content is abundant, is not lost on me. That includes, until very recently, a social media site that allowed users to create indecent and nude AI images of children and non-consenting women. Once again: Be careful of the company you keep.