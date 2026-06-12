I TOOK one of my dogs to the vet for his annual check and boosters. He was given a clean bill of health, which is more than can be said about the waiting room floor, as he decided to “water” it on both the way in, then the way out.
Setting aside this minor disgrace, the whole visit to the vet was certainly less fraught than the previous one when he had eaten his way through my carefully-saved luxury 70 per cent chocolate Easter egg.
Everyone knows that chocolate and dogs do not mix but, unfortunately, my Jack Russell did not get that memo. His delight at my carelessness when he found my egg lying within easy reach in an almost whole state – it is difficult as a human to eat a lot of chocolate when it is high in cocoa content – was such that he almost polished it off in one go. The trip to the vet that followed was memorable as he had to revisit the chocolate as it came back up again.
I mention this incident because many of us too can be tempted to try things that are not good for us. Often, we, like my dog, do not recognise the harm we are doing to ourselves and we too need to be offered a way to rid ourselves of the harm that is being caused.
Many of us fall into habits that are not helpful – perhaps it is an addiction that will increasingly damage our body but it could simply be habits that have developed and which damage our relationship with others. It may be that we need help to get clean again as we remove the potential harm. Jesus offers us restoration, healing and wholeness and is waiting for your call.
Shona Hoad
Priest in charge, Tywardreath and Golant Parish Churches
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