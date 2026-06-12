Everyone knows that chocolate and dogs do not mix but, unfortunately, my Jack Russell did not get that memo. His delight at my carelessness when he found my egg lying within easy reach in an almost whole state – it is difficult as a human to eat a lot of chocolate when it is high in cocoa content – was such that he almost polished it off in one go. The trip to the vet that followed was memorable as he had to revisit the chocolate as it came back up again.