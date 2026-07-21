I was particularly appalled by the abuse towards Lewis, who, having spoken to him at length about this, has told me two things. The first is that the friendship he enjoys with Katie is genuine. The genesis of her visit to Cornwall was originally for Harvey to enjoy a holiday, and the posts you saw from Lewis and Shane Solomon (who, by the way, is doing a tremendous job putting Cornwall on the wider stage digitally), were inviting suggestions for places for them to go and things to do.