I WAS in Truro last month so took the opportunity to attend the reception for both the Ladies’ and Men’s Cornwall rugby teams in recognition of them both winning the County Championships at Twickenham.
Chatting to members of both teams, including players from Liskeard, Saltash and Launceston clubs, one player told me she was a doctor living in Camborne. She had learned to play rugby in Northern Ireland, then moved to London for her training and now practises in Cornwall. Each time she moved, she immediately joined her local rugby club, creating strong groups of friends in both places.
She then explained her job as a paediatrician can be very stressful. We both agreed that it is important to have hobbies as it's good for your mental health. I explained that in my role as Cornwall Councillor, I’m also used to coming across quite traumatic situations which need resolving. We all rely on different communities to support us.
That same theme of community came through in several other events over the past few weeks.
In my role as Co-Chair of Mount Edgcumbe, I went over to watch the European Gig Championships, which brought together teams not only from Cornwall and the Isles of Sicily, but also from around Britain and the continent.
It was interesting to talk to people I know in local teams from Rame and Cotehele, and get feedback on the venue and event organisation which they all said was a great success.
I also went to the Morvala Festival of Arts at Mount Edgcumbe, which was held up in the Deer Park, rather than down in Barn Pool by the waterside. Again, it was another great event where I met friends whom I hadn’t seen for years.
Last Saturday I went to Liskeard Show. Farmers used to meet up regularly in the local markets, but many of those opportunities have disappeared, leading to greater isolation within the farming community. It was great to catch up with friends and acquaintances.
I recently helped a farming friend who was struggling with health problems to understand the complex rules around government funding for low-input grazing and wildlife habitats. After getting advice from another local farmer, who had recently negotiated this bureaucratic minefield, we managed to submit a claim which will hopefully produce an income to make the farm more sustainable for the family.
Reflecting on all these events, what struck me most was the importance of belonging. Whether it is a rugby club, a gig rowing crew, a local arts festival or the farming community, people are stronger when they have others around them who understand, encourage and support them.
That is one of the reasons I fully support Cornwall Council’s bid to become a Strategic Regional Authority. As a Liberal Democrat, I believe that power should be devolved to the local level, not centralised in Westminster. The people who know our communities best are those who live and work in them and giving Cornwall more responsibility will help us support those communities even more effectively.
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