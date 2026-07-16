Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of the entertaining and informative book, which is also available as an ebook, says: “We’ve been tracing the superb south coast of the county, previously visiting the small town of Marazion and splashing across the tidal causeway to one of the most iconic locations in Cornwall, St Michael’s Mount.
“Before that we had explored the Lizard Peninsula, the beautiful Helford River and the bustling town of Falmouth, while earlier we had enjoyed locations on the scenic shores of South East Cornwall and St Austell Bay.”
Newlyn sits in a sheltered location on the shores of Mount’s Bay to the south west of Penzance. The town, with its large harbour, is home to one of the biggest fishing fleets in the country.
The port is also known for the Newlyn School of Art which was established in the later part of the 19th century and flourished into the early part of the 20th century.
Several renowned artists including Stanhope Forbes were attracted by the light at Newlyn as well as by scenes of everyday life in the harbour and surrounding villages.
Today, artists are still drawn to the town and the beautiful area around it.
The views from the coast near here are amazing and at certain times you may spot the Scillonian ferry which serves the Isles of Scilly out of Penzance.
Next time we will be in the wonderful harbour village of Mousehole.
Our extensive tour around Cornwall, visiting well-known spots but also lesser-known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and visitor attractions.
• Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew’s author page on Amazon - bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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