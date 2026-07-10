Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of the book, which is also available as an ebook, says: “We’ve been following the wonderful south coast of the county, previously visiting the small town of Marazion and the dramatic coastline of the Lizard Peninsula, including Lizard Point, the most southerly spot on the British mainland.
“Before that we had explored the beautiful Helford River and the bustling town of Falmouth, while earlier we had enjoyed locations on the superb shores of South East Cornwall and St Austell Bay.”
The town of Penzance in West Cornwall sits at the end of the mainline railway network. The railway through Cornwall is most scenic and the approach to Penzance with its views of Mount’s Bay does not disappoint.
The town has much to offer with its mix of shops, a busy harbour, pleasant parks, galleries, seafront promenades and the art deco Jubilee Pool.
Opened in 1935, the year of George V’s Silver Jubilee, the grade II listed seafront pool has been updated with “hot rocks” technology heating one section in which the natural salt water is kept at around 30 to 35 degrees Celsius.
To the west of the town, there are ancient Stone Age and Bronze Age relics, including Lanyon Quoit, the Men-an-Tol stone with its hole and the Merry Maidens standing stones.
Next time we will be heading around the coast of Mount’s Bay to Newlyn, the home of one of the biggest fishing fleets in the country.
Our extensive tour around Cornwall, visiting well-known spots but also lesser-known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and visitor attractions.
*Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew’s author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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