The Co‑operative Party has been campaigning for a stronger Community Right to Buy for over a decade, and these changes deliver on that ambition by combining funding with practical powers. This means that when valued assets come up for sale local people have a real opportunity to keep them. The Co-operative Party has a number of policies at the heart of this Labour Government. From the Local Power Plan which sets aside £1-billion for local and community energy projects to doubling the number of co-ops in the country. Owned by their members, co-operatives are a way that people can have a real stake in their housing, energy, local businesses.