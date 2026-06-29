This marks a decisive break from decades of short-term, year-to-year policymaking. For the first time, farming is being backed by a clear long-term plan that looks beyond the next harvest to the future of the sector. It brings together existing strategies affecting farming into one framework, aligning policies on land use, environment, climate, animal health and food into one coherent approach. It makes an explicit commitment, for the first time, that domestic food production will be maintained at least at current levels in England.