Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of the book and ebook, says: “We’ve been following the wonderful south coast of the county, previously visiting the small town of Marazion and the dramatic coastline of the Lizard Peninsula, including Lizard Point, the most southerly spot on the British mainland.
“Before that we had explored the beautiful Helford River and the bustling town of Falmouth, while earlier we had enjoyed locations on the superb shores of South East Cornwall and St Austell Bay.”
You can walk across the causeway from the town of Marazion and visit the cafe area on St Michael’s Mount free of charge.
However, if you want to explore the impressive medieval castle and church, and the terraced gardens, you will need to reimburse the National Trust.
There’s a steep climb to reach the castle but you will be rewarded handsomely with magnificent views when you are on the battlements.
The gardens on the island have a sub-tropical feel with some unusual plants.
St Michael’s Mount is home to the long-established Cornish family, the St Aubyns, and a small community of islanders.
As with many Cornish coastal locations, there are associated legends and tales. The island is particularly linked with the tale of Jack the Giant Killer.
Next time we will be moving on to the West Cornwall town of Penzance, which sits at the end of the mainline railway network.
Our extensive tour around Cornwall, visiting well-known spots but also lesser-known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and visitor attractions.
*Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew’s author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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