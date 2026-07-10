Cornwall Council advises against feeding gulls to prevent vermin problems and to avoid conflict with neighbours. This would not be an issue for MIL; when she goes on holiday, the next-door neighbour (NDN) is primed to take over kitchen duties, much as one would arrange for someone to feed the cat. NDN is only too happy, as she has cultivated her own brood of beautiful white doves who perch on her porch in hope of the next scattering of crumbs.