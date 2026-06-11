POLICE have appealed for witnesses after a seagull was allegedly attacked in St Ives.
A man reportedly “punched and beat” the gull on the seafront during the afternoon of Wednesday, June 10.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a report of a seagull being attacked in St Ives.
“Devon & Cornwall Police received a third hand report about the incident which is said to have taken place on the seafront.
“Social media posts stated that a man punched and beat a seagull. Despite posts being widely shared online, the matter was not reported to us by anyone present at the scene.
“We have now been made aware and are appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident, or who has relevant footage, to get in touch via 101 or our website quoting 50260148881 so that we can investigate appropriately.”
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