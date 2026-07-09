POLICE in Launceston have issued a number of warnings following anti-social driving within the area.
The town’s local police force has revealed that in recent weeks it has received numerous reports of anti-social driving in and around the Launceston town centre.
Police say that reports from members of the public have been accompanied by evidential footage and vehicle details provided to officers. As a result, the force has now issued a number of Section 59 warnings.
While a Section 59 does not result in any penalty points, it instead notes the details of the vehicles involved and if these vehicles are found to be driving in an anti-social manner within a 12-month period, police have the authority to seize the vehicle.
Devon and Cornwall Police has thanked residents for their help in taking action against these individuals.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police’s Launceston policing team said: “We would like to thank those who have taken the time to report these incidents. Information from our communities plays a vital role in helping us identify offenders and take appropriate action.
“If you witness anti-social driving, please continue to report it to us. You can do so via the Devon and Cornwall Police website or by calling 101.
“Together, we can help keep our roads safe and ensure Launceston remains a pleasant place for everyone.”
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