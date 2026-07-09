SALTASH Police have issued a warning over the illegal use of e-bikes after officers recovered two distinctive caps when riders failed to stop during a patrol.
Officers on Wednesday (July 8) encountered two youths riding an illegal e-bike, but instead of stopping, the pair rode off, leaving their caps behind.
Police say they are aware of increasing reports of illegal e-bikes and off-road bikes being ridden on pavements and weaving through traffic across Saltash, posing a danger to both the public and riders.
Patrols have been stepped up with officers warning they will seize vehicles being used anti-socially or those that are not legal for use on the road.
The force added the owners are welcome to collect their caps, but only if they bring their parents and the bike with them.
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