DEVON and Cornwall Police have introduced a dispersal order in Polzeath following a rise in anti-social behaviour linked to large groups gathering on the beach during the summer season.
The temporary powers were brought in by the Polzeath Neighbourhood Policing Team on Wednesday (July 8), after concerns were raised over noise, littering and reports of broken glass being left in the beach area.
Police are urging parents and guardians to speak to teenagers about their behaviour, warning that the actions of a small number of people are having a negative impact on residents, visitors and local businesses.
Under the dispersal order, officers have the power to ask anyone who is causing, or likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to leave the area. Those who fail to comply could be arrested or taken home.
The order covers a wide area stretching from Greenaway Beach to Pentireglaze Haven and across to Robbie Love’s Campsite.
Anyone dispersed by police must leave the area and cannot return for the period specified by officers, which can last for up to 48 hours.
The order came into effect on July 8 and is currently scheduled to remain in place until the early hours of Friday, July 10. Police said it could be extended if necessary to prevent further incidents of disorder, crime or members of the public being subjected to harassment or distress.
Inspector Adam Stonehill said officers were not seeking to prevent young people from enjoying the summer, but action was needed due to the behaviour of some individuals.
“We are not here to spoil summer fun for young people and those who behave respectfully and just want to meet up with their mates are not a problem,” he said. “However, the behaviour of a few is detrimental to all and we must consider the wellbeing of everyone in the locality; our local community and, in particular, those who reside and have businesses in Polzeath.”
Inspector Stonehill said police had increased their visible presence in the area due to the annual rise in visitors during the holiday season, with incidents of anti-social behaviour increasing during evening gatherings on the beach.
He said that on Tuesday evening (July 7), a Beach Ranger asked members of a large group of young people to leave the area, after which the atmosphere became hostile. He added that the behaviour continued in an anti-social manner and would not be tolerated.
Alongside the new dispersal powers, police continue to enforce a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), introduced by Cornwall Council in October 2023, which restricts alcohol consumption in certain public areas, including Polzeath.
Officers can confiscate alcohol from people under the age of 18, while anyone breaching the PSPO could face a fixed penalty notice or a fine.
Police said high-visibility patrols will continue at key times as officers work to keep residents, visitors and businesses safe during the busy summer period.
To report anti-social behaviour or incidents call 101 or visit the Devon and Cornwall Police website
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.