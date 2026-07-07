SALTASH Town Council has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting serving personnel, veterans and military families by signing the Armed Forces Covenant during Cornwall's Armed Forces Day celebrations.
Mayor Cllr Brian Stoyel signed the pledge alongside Lieutenant Colonel John Porter during the Armed Forces Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Cornwall Council's Civic Office in Truro.
Deputy mayor Cllr Brenda Samuels also attended the event, representing Saltash Town Council alongside civic leaders from across Cornwall, senior Royal Navy personnel and Armed Forces veterans.
The ceremony was led by the Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall, Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho KCVO OBE, and included performances by the Military Wives Choir of Culdrose and St Mawgan.
By signing the Armed Forces Covenant, the town council has pledged to ensure members of the Armed Forces community are treated fairly and are not disadvantaged when accessing public or commercial services. The agreement also recognises that additional support may be appropriate for those who have been injured or for bereaved families.
As part of the commitment, the council says it will continue promoting Armed Forces events, supporting veterans and their families through fair and inclusive recruitment, encouraging staff to take part in Reserve and cadet organisations, and marking occasions such as Armed Forces Day, Remembrance and the Poppy Appeal.
At a local level, the authority has also pledged to continue supporting Armed Forces charities, maintaining the town’s war memorials and working closely with organisations including the Royal British Legion and the Royal Naval Association.
Cllr Stoyel, who is an honorary member of the Royal British Legion, said: “It is a privilege to reaffirm Saltash Town Council’s support for our Armed Forces community through signing the Armed Forces Covenant.
“We recognise the dedication and service given by so many and are committed to ensuring they, alongside their families, are treated with fairness, respect and understanding within our community.”
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