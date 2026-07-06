FRESH plans for a major mixed-use development on the eastern edge of Looe have moved a step closer after Cornwall Council ruled that a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will not be required.
The council issued its screening opinion on June 30, concluding that the proposed development on land east of Barbican Road is not likely to have significant effects on the environment and can therefore proceed without the need for a full Environmental Statement.
The scheme, being promoted by Westcountry Land (Kenwyn) Ltd, will be brought forward through two separate planning applications.
The first proposes the construction of up to 86 affordable homes on a 3.08-hectare site. All of the properties would be classed as affordable housing, comprising 61 social rented homes and 25 shared ownership properties. The plans also include areas of public open space, landscaping, ecological improvements and biodiversity enhancements, with the main access taken from Barbican Road.
The second application proposes a retail store on a neighbouring 1.41-hectare site. The building would have a gross internal floor area of around 2,370 square metres, including approximately 1,442 square metres of retail sales space. Plans also provide for 137 parking spaces, a dedicated access from Barbican Road, landscaping works and measures to enhance biodiversity across the site.
Although the retail development falls within Schedule 2 of the Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations because it exceeds one hectare in size, Cornwall Council concluded the proposals, both individually and cumulatively, would not be likely to result in significant environmental effects requiring a full EIA.
Planning documents state the land is not subject to any national landscape designation, although it lies within an Area of Great Landscape Value. Landscape and visual impacts were identified as the main environmental considerations, while no significant adverse impacts were anticipated in relation to heritage assets, ecology, flood risk, land contamination, highways, transport, noise, lighting, residential amenity or public rights of way.
The latest proposals represent the third attempt to secure planning permission for the site in little over a decade.
In 2012, Cornwall Council refused a full planning application for a mixed-use scheme comprising 36 affordable homes, a Tesco food store, petrol filling station, jet wash, car wash, community facilities, associated access, parking, infrastructure and landscaping.
A revised proposal followed in 2017, seeking outline permission for up to 100 homes, including 50 per cent affordable housing, together with an affordable care or extra care home providing up to 50 beds, plus associated infrastructure, parking, landscaping and open space.
That application was refused by Cornwall Council and the decision was later upheld after an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate was dismissed.
The latest scheme differs significantly from its predecessors by delivering 100 per cent affordable housing and separating the residential and retail elements into individual planning applications.
The formal planning applications are expected to be submitted shortly and once validated by Cornwall Council, will be subject to public consultation before any decision is taken. Residents and statutory consultees will have the opportunity to submit comments before any final planning decision is reached.
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